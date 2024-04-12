RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on EVgo Inc [EVGO] – find out why.

EVgo Inc [NASDAQ: EVGO] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.06. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that EVgo Expands Autocharge+ to More Than 50 Electric Vehicle Models.

EVgo’s Autocharge+ offers drivers the ability to seamlessly initiate fast charging sessions by simply plugging in – no app, RFID card, or credit card swipe needed.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that more than 50 EV models are eligible for its seamless Autocharge+ feature. Once enrolled, Autocharge+ showcases a best-in-class customer experience for EV drivers by eliminating the need to open an app, swipe a credit card, or tap an EVgo program (RFID) card to initiate a fast charging session on the EVgo network.

EVgo Inc stock has also loss -5.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVGO stock has declined by -29.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.22% and lost -42.46% year-on date.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $217.78 million, with 102.94 million shares outstanding and 99.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 2329464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVgo Inc [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $4.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for EVgo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2024, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35.

EVGO stock trade performance evaluation

EVgo Inc [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -23.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for EVgo Inc [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc [EVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EVgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.98 and a Current Ratio set at 2.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EVgo Inc [EVGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EVgo Inc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVGO.

EVgo Inc [EVGO]: Institutional Ownership

