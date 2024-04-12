Piper Sandler slashes price target on Constellation Brands Inc [STZ] – find out why.

Constellation Brands Inc [NYSE: STZ] closed the trading session at $268.34.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.00 percent and weekly performance of 1.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, STZ reached to a volume of 4100075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Constellation Brands Inc [STZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STZ shares is $273.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Constellation Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Constellation Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $292, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on STZ stock. On September 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for STZ shares from 276 to 307.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Brands Inc is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for STZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for STZ in the course of the last twelve months was 31.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

STZ stock trade performance evaluation

Constellation Brands Inc [STZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, STZ shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for Constellation Brands Inc [STZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 256.25, while it was recorded at 265.57 for the last single week of trading, and 251.22 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Brands Inc [STZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Constellation Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Constellation Brands Inc [STZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Brands Inc go to 11.44%.

Constellation Brands Inc [STZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in STZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in STZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.