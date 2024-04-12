Maxim Group lifts Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Celsius Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELH] loss -4.26% or -3.6 points to close at $80.87 with a heavy trading volume of 3283727 shares.

The daily chart for CELH points out that the company has recorded 45.25% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, CELH reached to a volume of 3283727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $96.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $75 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $100, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 70.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 152.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.48.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, CELH shares dropped by -11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.90, while it was recorded at 83.54 for the last single week of trading, and 60.11 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.48 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CELH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.