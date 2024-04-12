Market Analysts see Star Bulk Carriers Corp [SBLK] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp [NASDAQ: SBLK] price plunged by -1.55 percent to reach at -$0.37.

The one-year SBLK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.26. The average equity rating for SBLK stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Star Bulk Carriers Corp [SBLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $27.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Pareto analysts kept a Hold rating on SBLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

SBLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp [SBLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, SBLK shares dropped by -4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.43, while it was recorded at 23.76 for the last single week of trading, and 20.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Star Bulk Carriers Corp Fundamentals:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp [SBLK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SBLK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SBLK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.