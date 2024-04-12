KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Adobe Inc [ADBE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Adobe Inc [NASDAQ: ADBE] loss -0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $484.28 price per share at the time. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Adobe Introduces Next Generation of Frame.io To Accelerate Content Workflow and Collaboration for Every Creative Project.

Frame.io V4 now simplifies complex collaboration across the entire content creation lifecycle and enables more complex workflows, richer, more expressive feedback and tighter review loops.

Frame.io V4 extends support for video beyond post-production workflows including casting, location scouting and footage reviews, and support for content types including images, design and PDF files.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 2965973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adobe Inc [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $619.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Adobe Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc stock. On December 08, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ADBE shares from 670 to 690.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc is set at 13.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for ADBE stock

Adobe Inc [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -16.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.81 for Adobe Inc [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 548.94, while it was recorded at 486.69 for the last single week of trading, and 553.58 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc [ADBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Adobe Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Adobe Inc [ADBE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adobe Inc posted 3.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc go to 13.36%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Adobe Inc [ADBE]

The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ADBE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.