Kellanova Co [K] is 0.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kellanova Co [NYSE: K] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.45%. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM that PRINGLES® AND CROCS™ COMBINE FASHION AND FLAVOR WITH A ONE-OF-A-KIND CRUSH BOOT, FIRST-EVER CROCS-INSPIRED CRISPS AND MORE DELICIOUS DESIGNS IN GLOBAL COLLECTION.

Anytime snacking with a custom Pringles can holster and Crocs-inspired flavor take center stage in a stacked collection.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

That’s right – you can now put your Pringles® in sport mode. For the first time, the flavor masterminds at Pringles are entering the world of footwear with the leader in innovative casual shoes, Crocs, to deliver the most flavorful collaboration yet – the Pringles x Crocs Collection.

Over the last 12 months, K stock dropped by -12.46%. The one-year Kellanova Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.6. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.20 billion, with 340.59 million shares outstanding and 286.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, K stock reached a trading volume of 2779033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellanova Co [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $58.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Kellanova Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Kellanova Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on K stock. On November 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 57 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellanova Co is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 19.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellanova Co [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Kellanova Co [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.35, while it was recorded at 57.05 for the last single week of trading, and 57.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellanova Co Fundamentals:

Kellanova Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

K Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellanova Co posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellanova Co go to 7.90%.

Kellanova Co [K] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.