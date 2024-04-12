Globe Life Inc [GL] Revenue clocked in at $5.45 billion, down -59.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Globe Life Inc [NYSE: GL] slipped around -55.76 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $49.17 at the close of the session, down -53.14%. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 5:02 PM that Globe Life Inc. Issues Statement Refuting Short Seller Allegations.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) today issued the following statement refuting the allegations raised in a report issued today by Fuzzy Panda Research:.

For over 70 years, our business model has stood the test of the time and we continue to generate sustainable earnings growth that provides long-term value for our shareholders. With over 17 million policies in force, our millions of customers value the protection of the Company’s products, and we strive to be there when our customers need us most.

Compared to the average trading volume of 809.88K shares, GL reached a trading volume of 35309538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Globe Life Inc [GL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GL shares is $134.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GL stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Globe Life Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Globe Life Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GL stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GL shares from 115 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globe Life Inc is set at 6.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for GL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.23.

How has GL stock performed recently?

Globe Life Inc [GL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.34. With this latest performance, GL shares dropped by -60.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 3.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.68 for Globe Life Inc [GL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.12, while it was recorded at 95.60 for the last single week of trading, and 116.32 for the last 200 days.

Globe Life Inc [GL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Globe Life Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Globe Life Inc [GL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Globe Life Inc posted 2.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globe Life Inc go to 14.89%.

Insider trade positions for Globe Life Inc [GL]

The top three institutional holders of GL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.