why Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.74

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [NYSE: MUFG] slipped around -0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.04 at the close of the session, down -0.89%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 11:30 AM that MUFG continues to strategically invest in Leveraged Credit business with key new hire.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today that Jordan Hollander has joined the bank as a Director on the High Yield Credit Research team, jointly reporting to Tim Fischer and Todd Bondy, Co-Heads of Leveraged Credit Sales & Trading.

Jordan has 18 years of investing experience throughout the capital structure as well as five years of experience in corporate finance and investment banking with a proven track record of returns on both the buy-side and sell-side. He joins MUFG from Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) America where he was a Senior High Yield Analyst. Prior to that role, he held positions at Deutsche Bank and Jefferies.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 3659758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $10.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89.

How has MUFG stock performed recently?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 8.70 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR go to 13.20%.

Insider trade positions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]

The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MUFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MUFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.