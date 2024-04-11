Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Revolution Medicines Inc [NASDAQ: RVMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.28%. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 3:34 PM that Revolution Medicines Announces Publication on the Discovery of and Translational Research for RMC-6236, an Investigational RAS(ON) Multi-Selective Tri-Complex Inhibitor Designed to Block Full Spectrum of Oncogenic RAS(ON) Proteins.

Simultaneous publication and presentation of RMC-6236 chemical structure, preclinical data and case studies during the “KRAS: Broadening the Attack Beyond G12C with Small Molecules and Immuno-Oncology” Session at AACR 2024 in San Diego.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, RVMD stock rose by 77.70%. The one-year Revolution Medicines Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.36. The average equity rating for RVMD stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.01 billion, with 164.67 million shares outstanding and 136.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, RVMD stock reached a trading volume of 4427176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $39.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-11-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Revolution Medicines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $34, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on RVMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 519.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.25.

RVMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.28. With this latest performance, RVMD shares gained by 10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.95 for Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.68, while it was recorded at 32.56 for the last single week of trading, and 27.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revolution Medicines Inc Fundamentals:

Revolution Medicines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.06 and a Current Ratio set at 13.06.

RVMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolution Medicines Inc posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVMD.

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RVMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RVMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RVMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.