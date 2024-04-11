Realty Income Corp. [O] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $57

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.19%. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that 646th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has declared the 646th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.257 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.084 per share, is payable on May 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2024.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, O stock dropped by -16.78%. The one-year Realty Income Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.0. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.90 billion, with 861.12 million shares outstanding and 860.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, O stock reached a trading volume of 7564806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corp. [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $60.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $58, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 15.54.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corp. [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.80, while it was recorded at 53.16 for the last single week of trading, and 54.79 for the last 200 days.

O Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corp. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

Realty Income Corp. [O] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.