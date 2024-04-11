Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] Revenue clocked in at $5.56 billion, up 25.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Juniper Networks Inc [NYSE: JNPR] price plunged by -0.56 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Coherent Corp., Juniper Networks and Marvell Deliver Public Demonstration of Industry-First Comprehensive 800ZR System at OFC’24.

The solution, operating at 0dBm, showcases significant advances in open standards-based 800G transport innovation, offering operational simplicity, power efficiencies and enhanced performance capabilities that drive service innovation in data center interconnect, metro networks and beyond.

Juniper Networks®, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, is collaborating with Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in compound semiconductors and high-speed optical networking technology, and Marvell Technology Inc., a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, to present the first public demonstration of their 800ZR solution featuring Juniper Networks PTX10002-36QDD Packet Transport Router, Coherent Corporation’s 800ZR transceiver and the 800G Marvell® Orion coherent digital signal processor (DSP) at OFC 2024 (Booth 1323). This industry-first solution highlights significant progress in transport technology and the constant innovation, promising a new benchmark of capabilities and efficiencies.

The one-year JNPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.09. The average equity rating for JNPR stock is currently 2.93, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $39.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $38 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

JNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.64 for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.02, while it was recorded at 37.06 for the last single week of trading, and 31.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper Networks Inc Fundamentals:

Juniper Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

JNPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Juniper Networks Inc posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc go to 11.00%.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.