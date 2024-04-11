Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] fell -32.47% so far this year. What now?

Globalstar Inc. [AMEX: GSAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.24%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Globalstar Announces 2023 Financial Results.

Record annual revenue of $224 million, a year-over-year increase of over 50%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GSAT stock rose by 24.76%. The one-year Globalstar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.58. The average equity rating for GSAT stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.49 billion, with 1.88 billion shares outstanding and 757.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, GSAT stock reached a trading volume of 4959466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSAT shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Globalstar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $1.75 to $0.97. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Globalstar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on GSAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globalstar Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSAT in the course of the last twelve months was 69.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

GSAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, GSAT shares dropped by -8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4924, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4105 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Globalstar Inc. Fundamentals:

Globalstar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

GSAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Globalstar Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globalstar Inc. go to 15.00%.

Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GSAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GSAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GSAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.