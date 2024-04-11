For Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.16.

Archer Aviation Inc stock has also loss -5.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACHR stock has declined by -23.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.54% and lost -32.25% year-on date.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The market cap for ACHR stock reached $1.29 billion, with 265.62 million shares outstanding and 190.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 3797244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

ACHR stock trade performance evaluation

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Archer Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.21 and a Current Ratio set at 4.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer Aviation Inc go to -12.84%.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ACHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.