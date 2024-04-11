Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] Revenue clocked in at $12.34 billion, up 11.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc [NYSE: EQH] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.05. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Equitable Survey Reveals Three-Quarters of Americans Feel Their Money Does Not Stretch as Far as It Did a Year Ago.

Inflation still the top concern for consumers, with 80% of those eligible for a tax refund planning to use those funds to pay for ‘needs’ versus ‘wants’.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today announced new findings from a survey of more than 1,000 consumers to help uncover the latest financial trends that are top of mind for Americans.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3961627 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equitable Holdings Inc stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for EQH stock reached $12.22 billion, with 333.88 million shares outstanding and 328.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 3961627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $39.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $28 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.38.

How has EQH stock performed recently?

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.01, while it was recorded at 37.57 for the last single week of trading, and 30.65 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equitable Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.57.

Earnings analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitable Holdings Inc posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc go to 19.00%.

Insider trade positions for Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]

The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EQH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.