Cybin Inc [CYBN] fell -2.44% so far this year. What now?

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] loss -5.90% or -0.03 points to close at $0.40 with a heavy trading volume of 6664084 shares. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Cybin to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (Cboe CA:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation psychedelic treatment options, is pleased to announce that Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, taking place April 16-17, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.

Mr. Drysdale’s presentation will be webcast live on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. ET. To listen to the event, please click here to access the webcast. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website on the Events & Presentations page.

The daily chart for CYBN points out that the company has recorded -35.25% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, CYBN reached to a volume of 6664084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cybin Inc [CYBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for CYBN stock

Cybin Inc [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.63. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3842, while it was recorded at 0.4198 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4179 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.76 and a Current Ratio set at 5.76.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cybin Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYBN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cybin Inc [CYBN]

