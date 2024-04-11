Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] Is Currently -5.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] plunged by -$2.48 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $41.50. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Caesars Sportsbook Launches Mobile Wagering at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Mississippi.

Sports fans can now enjoy a fully immersive mobile sports wagering experience while visiting Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced that the Caesars Sportsbook Mississippi app is accepting mobile sports bets at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi, Mississippi. Sports fans 21 and older who are interested in wagering on sports via mobile devices can download the Caesars Sportsbook Mississippi app to register and deposit statewide but must be physically present on-property at Harrah’s Gulf Coast to wager.

Caesars Entertainment Inc stock has also loss -4.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CZR stock has declined by -9.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.20% and lost -11.48% year-on date.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $8.98 billion, with 215.44 million shares outstanding and 206.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3863796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $58.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $39, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on CZR stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CZR shares from 63 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.81 for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.36, while it was recorded at 42.76 for the last single week of trading, and 46.85 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.