B. Riley Securities lifts VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VIZIO Holding Corp [NYSE: VZIO] closed the trading session at $10.79.

Monster Jam Now Streaming Globally on Pluto TV and on VIZIO WatchFree+.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.13 percent and weekly performance of -1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 110.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, VZIO reached to a volume of 3283498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZIO shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZIO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for VIZIO Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2023, representing the official price target for VIZIO Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VZIO stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VZIO shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIZIO Holding Corp is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

VZIO stock trade performance evaluation

VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, VZIO shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 10.86 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

VIZIO Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VIZIO Holding Corp posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZIO.

VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VZIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VZIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VZIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.