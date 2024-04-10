Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] is -9.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rio Tinto plc ADR [NYSE: RIO] surged by $1.18 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $67.26. The company report on April 7, 2024 at 9:45 PM that Yinhawangka People and Rio Tinto partner to co-design ‘Living Cultures Program’.

The Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have collaborated to design a new program aimed at protecting and preserving Yinhawangka culture and supporting a strong, healthy and connected Yinhawangka People.

The ‘Living Cultures Program’ will deliver projects to record, preserve and transfer cultural knowledge. This includes language, living history and heritage, women’s business, arts and culture, songlines and traditional stories.

Rio Tinto plc ADR stock has also gained 3.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIO stock has declined by -7.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.48% and lost -9.67% year-on date.

The market cap for RIO stock reached $84.23 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 3579715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $82.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Liberum have made an estimate for Rio Tinto plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto plc ADR is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

RIO stock trade performance evaluation

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.37, while it was recorded at 64.85 for the last single week of trading, and 65.83 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rio Tinto plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto plc ADR go to -3.30%.

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.