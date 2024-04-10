Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] Is Currently 1.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Qualcomm, Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] closed the trading session at $175.57. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 9:40 AM that Qualcomm’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Resource Management – Energy.

Qualcomm:

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.39 percent and weekly performance of 2.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 5025978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $172.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Qualcomm, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

QCOM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.85, while it was recorded at 172.88 for the last single week of trading, and 132.25 for the last 200 days.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Qualcomm, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 2.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualcomm, Inc. posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc. go to 8.34%.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.