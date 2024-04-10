Market cap of Abbvie Inc [ABBV] reaches 301.26B – now what?

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] gained 0.20% or 0.34 points to close at $170.14 with a heavy trading volume of 5932915 shares. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that SkinMedica® Empowers Clear Skin Confidence with a New, Modern Approach to Acne.

From the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic, two new SkinMedica® acne products help address skin blemishes and can be combined with in-office DiamondGlow®.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the launch of two new products from SkinMedica® by the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic. The SkinMedica® Acne Clarifying Treatment and SkinMedica® Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser are breakthroughs in skincare, providing effective and balanced care for people with acne-prone skin. The two products, along with the SkinMedica® Pore Purifying Pro-Infusion Serum, used in-office with DiamondGlow®, complete the protocol, providing acne sufferers a continuum of products to help address their skin concerns.

The daily chart for ABBV points out that the company has recorded 14.77% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 5932915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $183.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Abbvie Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 13.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.84. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.85, while it was recorded at 171.03 for the last single week of trading, and 154.83 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbvie Inc posted 2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.46/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to 3.71%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.