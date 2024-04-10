Market Analysts see VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] falling to $2. Time to buy?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] slipped around -0.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.66 at the close of the session, down -28.34%. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 2:45 PM that VBI Vaccines Announces $2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale and issuance of 2,272,728 common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) of VBI at an offering price of $0.88 per common share (or per pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof), in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq rules. In a concurrent private placement, VBI will issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 2,272,728 common shares. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.76 per share, will be exercisable on the date of issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about April 11, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 282.55K shares, VBIV reached a trading volume of 6760657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBIV shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on VBIV stock. On August 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VBIV shares from 8 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

How has VBIV stock performed recently?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6257, while it was recorded at 0.7423 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8525 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Earnings analysis for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBIV.

Insider trade positions for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

