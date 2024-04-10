Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] Is Currently 6.83 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] gained 6.83% or 0.51 points to close at $7.98 with a heavy trading volume of 6187170 shares. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Hudbay Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update and Production Outlook.

Figure 1: Hudbay’s Satellite Properties Near Constancia in Peru.

The daily chart for HBM points out that the company has recorded 70.15% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, HBM reached to a volume of 6187170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $8.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-10-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for HBM stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.45. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 26.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.13 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 7.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

