Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] Revenue clocked in at $872.00 million, up 63.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health Inc [NYSE: HIMS] closed the trading session at $14.55. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 5:14 PM that Hims & Hers Appoints Christopher Payne, Seasoned Tech Industry Executive, as Newest Board Member.

Payne joins Hims & Hers board of directors to help the company further build on its leadership position within the personalized health and wellness space.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced the appointment of Christopher Payne to the company’s Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 63.48 percent and weekly performance of -2.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 128.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 65.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, HIMS reached to a volume of 3906870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $15.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a In-line rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMS in the course of the last twelve months was 66.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.74.

HIMS stock trade performance evaluation

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.72, while it was recorded at 14.83 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hims & Hers Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.74 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]: Institutional Ownership

