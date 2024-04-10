For Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

Howmet Aerospace Inc [NYSE: HWM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.90%. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Howmet Aerospace Announces Leadership Appointment.

Effective April 8, 2024, Johan (John) Wall will join Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) as President, Engineered Structures. In this role, John will have responsibility for all Engineered Structures employees and locations globally. John will be based in Cleveland, OH, and will report directly to John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

John was most recently with Precision Castparts (“PCC”) as President for its Aerostructures business. During his 17-year tenure with PCC, John held roles of progressive accountability including Regional Vice President of PCC Aerostructures, General Manager – Aerospace Dynamics International, General Manager – Centra Industries, Director of Sales – Centra Industries, and Director of Quality – Centra Industries. Prior to PCC, he worked for Linamar Automotive for nine years in various quality roles of increasing responsibility.

Over the last 12 months, HWM stock rose by 58.48%. The one-year Howmet Aerospace Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.8. The average equity rating for HWM stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.02 billion, with 409.91 million shares outstanding and 405.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, HWM stock reached a trading volume of 4819390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $71.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $47 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 39.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

HWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, HWM shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.35, while it was recorded at 66.23 for the last single week of trading, and 53.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Howmet Aerospace Inc Fundamentals:

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

HWM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc go to 17.62%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc [HWM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HWM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HWM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.