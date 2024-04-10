First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Is Currently -0.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] slipped around -0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.03 at the close of the session, down -0.79%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 3:22 PM that First Horizon Bank Announces First-of-its-Kind Collaboration with The Home Edit.

Learn How to Save, Spend and Organize your Financial Life with THE Money Edit.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) is proud to announce a collaboration with The Home Edit (THE), a lifestyle organizational brand, known for its unique approach to creating beautiful, organized spaces. This one-of-a-kind collaboration marries The Home Edit’s organizational expertise with First Horizon Bank’s financial know-how to help people master financial organization. The collaboration will officially kick off with the launch of THE Money Edit, a comprehensive digital resource tailored to help people achieve their goals of financial success.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 5872964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $16.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-10-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2024, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on FHN stock. On January 24, 2024, analysts increased their price target for FHN shares from 15.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.89.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.49, while it was recorded at 14.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.93 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.