Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] Is Currently 2.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.51%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Dun & Bradstreet: Global Business Optimism Continues to Climb as Businesses Indicate Sustained Confidence.

Global supply chain continuity index continues to decline amid disruptions in trade routes.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today released its Q2 2024 Global Business Optimism Insights report. The latest quarterly report highlights a sustained positive trend in the global business outlook, with the Dun & Bradstreet Global Business Optimism Index rising 5.4% quarter over quarter.

Over the last 12 months, DNB stock dropped by -14.36%. The one-year Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.19. The average equity rating for DNB stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.32 billion, with 438.85 million shares outstanding and 286.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, DNB stock reached a trading volume of 3893086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $14.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $17, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

DNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.47, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

DNB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc go to 2.65%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.