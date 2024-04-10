Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teladoc Health Inc [NYSE: TDOC] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 3.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.06. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Teladoc Health Board of Directors Announces Leadership Transition.

Jason Gorevic to depart the company, effective immediately.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4269012 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teladoc Health Inc stands at 4.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for TDOC stock reached $2.52 billion, with 166.66 million shares outstanding and 165.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 4269012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $20.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $22, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.39.

How has TDOC stock performed recently?

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.67, while it was recorded at 14.57 for the last single week of trading, and 19.95 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teladoc Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.39 and a Current Ratio set at 3.46.

Earnings analysis for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC.

Insider trade positions for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]

The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.