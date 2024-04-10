Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] fell -1.97% so far this year. What now?

Bilibili Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BILI] gained 7.67% on the last trading session, reaching $11.93 price per share at the time. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 5:04 AM that Bilibili Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2024.

Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on May 23, 2024, Hong Kong time, are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM and any adjourned meeting thereof. Holders of the Company’s American depositary shares as of the close of business on May 23, 2024, New York time, who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class Z ordinary shares of the Company must act through the depositary of the Company’s American depositary share program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 9043018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $14.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $18 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc ADR stock. On December 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BILI shares from 22 to 13.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc ADR is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, BILI shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.60, while it was recorded at 11.25 for the last single week of trading, and 13.02 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bilibili Inc ADR posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI.

The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BILI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BILI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.