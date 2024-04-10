American International Group Inc [AIG] Revenue clocked in at $46.80 billion, up 11.47% YTD: What’s Next?

American International Group Inc [NYSE: AIG] price plunged by -2.99 percent to reach at -$2.33. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 2:19 AM that Corebridge Financial Completes Sale of UK Life Insurance Business to Aviva plc.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its UK life insurance business (operating as AIG Life Limited) to Aviva plc.

The transaction allows Corebridge to focus on Life & Retirement products and solutions in the United States.

The one-year AIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.2. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $80.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.24.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for American International Group Inc [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.30, while it was recorded at 77.10 for the last single week of trading, and 65.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc Fundamentals:

American International Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

AIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American International Group Inc posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc go to 10.00%.

American International Group Inc [AIG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.