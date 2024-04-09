SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] is -42.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SuperCom Ltd [NASDAQ: SPCB] slipped around -0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, down -22.78%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 9:51 AM that SuperCom Wins New Project in California Valued at Up to $2.0 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that its fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has won a new project in California, valued at up to $2 million. As part of this project, LCA will provide a comprehensive jail-based program focusing on re-entry services for adult inmates, designed to support individuals transitioning back into the community. The project embodies a comprehensive, evidence-based approach aimed at significantly reducing recidivism.

The award is a result of winning a formal competitive bid process administered by the county. This new project is valued at up to $2 million over a 5-year period, consisting of a 3-year initial term with two optional one-year extensions, and is expected to generate annual recurring revenues of approximately $400 thousand.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, SPCB reached a trading volume of 10605284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2017, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has SPCB stock performed recently?

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.60. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 34.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1860, while it was recorded at 0.2141 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4491 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SuperCom Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.53 and a Current Ratio set at 8.31.

Earnings analysis for SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SuperCom Ltd posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCB.

Insider trade positions for SuperCom Ltd [SPCB]

