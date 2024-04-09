Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] moved down -40.79: Why It’s Important

Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ: PERI] slipped around -8.61 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.50 at the close of the session, down -40.79%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Perion Network Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: PERI), a technology leader in connecting advertisers to consumers across all major digital channels, announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The annual report, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2024, is now accessible on our website at https://www.perion.com/.

Compared to the average trading volume of 531.78K shares, PERI reached a trading volume of 13100919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PERI shares is $32.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PERI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Perion Network Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-09-24. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Perion Network Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on PERI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perion Network Ltd. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PERI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.73.

How has PERI stock performed recently?

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.87. With this latest performance, PERI shares dropped by -44.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.60 for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.57, while it was recorded at 19.61 for the last single week of trading, and 28.99 for the last 200 days.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Perion Network Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

Earnings analysis for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perion Network Ltd. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PERI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perion Network Ltd. go to 19.00%.

Insider trade positions for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]

