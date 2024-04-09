PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] is 8.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PayPal Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PYPL] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.34. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Xoom Enables PayPal USD as a Funding Option for Cross-Border Money Transfers.

Xoom users will pay no transaction fees when using PayPal USD to fund eligible transfers to friends and family abroad.

Xoom, PayPal’s cross-border money transfer service, announced today that U.S. users1 now have the option to fund money transfers to friends and family abroad using USD converted from PayPal USD (PYUSD), a U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin2. Rolling out to customers in the U.S. starting today, the new funding option will allow U.S. Xoom users to easily convert the PYUSD in their linked PayPal Cryptocurrency Hub to USD and use that as a funding source to send money to recipients in approximately 160 countries globally with no Xoom transaction fees.3.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8390265 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PayPal Holdings Inc stands at 2.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.72%.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $71.10 billion, with 1.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.65M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 8390265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $70.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc stock. On February 08, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.83, while it was recorded at 65.21 for the last single week of trading, and 61.56 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PayPal Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc go to 19.80%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.