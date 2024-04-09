Needham lifts Geron Corp. [GERN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Geron Corp. [NASDAQ: GERN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.33. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Geron to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in April.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:.

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare ConferenceWednesday, April 10th at 10:15 a.m. ET (Fireside Chat).

Geron Corp. stock has also gained 5.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GERN stock has inclined by 59.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 83.98% and gained 57.82% year-on date.

The market cap for GERN stock reached $1.96 billion, with 544.91 million shares outstanding and 482.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.54M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 10080629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Geron Corp. [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Geron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Geron Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8159.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

GERN stock trade performance evaluation

Geron Corp. [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 58.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for Geron Corp. [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corp. [GERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Geron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.16 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Geron Corp. [GERN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geron Corp. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corp. go to 5.00%.

Geron Corp. [GERN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.