JP Morgan lifts BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BRF S.A. ADR [NYSE: BRFS] closed the trading session at $3.36. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM that BRF filled its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

BRF S.A. (“BRF” or “Company”) (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company’s website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF’s audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF’s Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.86 percent and weekly performance of 6.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, BRFS reached to a volume of 8150263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $3.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRF S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2023, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 2463.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

BRFS stock trade performance evaluation

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BRF S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BRF S.A. ADR posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS.

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]: Institutional Ownership

