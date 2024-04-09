JD.com Inc ADR [JD] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $39

JD.com Inc ADR [NASDAQ: JD] price plunged by -0.31 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 5:30 AM that JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Annual Dividend and Share Repurchase Program.

The one-year JD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.66. The average equity rating for JD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on JD.com Inc ADR [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $36.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JD.com Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $55 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $33, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on JD stock. On October 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for JD shares from 52 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc ADR is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.45.

JD Stock Performance Analysis:

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.43 for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.73, while it was recorded at 26.63 for the last single week of trading, and 29.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JD.com Inc ADR Fundamentals:

JD.com Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

JD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JD.com Inc ADR posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc ADR go to 17.83%.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.