XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] Revenue clocked in at $4.29 billion, down -49.35% YTD: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc ADR [NYSE: XPEV] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $7.39. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM that XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for March and First Quarter 2024.

In March 2024, XPENG delivered 9,026 Smart EVs, representing a 99% increase over the prior month and 29% increase year-over-year. The XPENG X9 maintained its position as the top-selling all-electric MPV in China, with 3,946 units delivered in March and nearly 8,000 units delivered since its launch. Overall, XPENG delivered 21,821 Smart EVs in the first quarter of 2024, a 20% increase from last year.

XPeng Inc ADR stock has also loss -3.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPEV stock has declined by -46.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.88% and lost -49.35% year-on date.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $5.68 billion, with 767.65 million shares outstanding and 758.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.01M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 15541469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $11.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2023, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc ADR is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -23.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.79 for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 13.94 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

XPeng Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPeng Inc ADR posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc ADR go to -5.74%.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in XPEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in XPEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.