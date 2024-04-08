why Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

Sunshine Biopharma Inc [NASDAQ: SBFM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 68.60%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Sunshine Biopharma Reports Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023.

Sales Grew at an Average Rate of 14% Per Quarter During the Year.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced that it has filed its 2023 financial results on Form 10-K on Thursday March 28, 2024. The following are highlights of the report:

Over the last 12 months, SBFM stock dropped by -83.61%. The one-year Sunshine Biopharma Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.67. The average equity rating for SBFM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.14 million, with 99.45 million shares outstanding and 91.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.09M shares, SBFM stock reached a trading volume of 25803803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBFM shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBFM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunshine Biopharma Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

SBFM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.60. With this latest performance, SBFM shares gained by 54.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1093, while it was recorded at 0.0982 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2976 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunshine Biopharma Inc Fundamentals:

Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.45 and a Current Ratio set at 4.48.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SBFM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SBFM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.