NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gain 5.66% so far this year. What now?

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] gained 0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $64.18 price per share at the time. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 9:58 AM that FPL gets green light to reduce rates for the second consecutive month.

Typical 1,000-kWh residential bill will be more than $14 lower in May than it was in March.

Typical 1,000-kWh residential bill in Northwest Florida in May will be the lowest in nearly five years.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.09M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 10273080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $70.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2023, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 75.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.64 for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.58, while it was recorded at 63.34 for the last single week of trading, and 62.18 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NextEra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 7.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.