Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] Revenue clocked in at $88.52 billion, up 73.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] price surged by 4.37 percent to reach at $5.56. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Dell Technologies and Northwestern Medicine to Advance Patient Care through AI Innovation.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Northwestern Medicine are using AI to innovate and strengthen patient care to deliver significant advancements in medicine, including the development and evaluation of a generative multimodal large language model (LLM) for the interpretation of chest x-rays.

Northwestern Medicine embarked on a mission to use AI to enhance patient care while reducing physician burnout. Costs and limited technology capabilities slowed the healthcare provider’s ability to quickly make meaningful advancements. Working with Dell’s AI Innovation Lab, Northwestern Medicine designed and tested workflow solutions prior to deploying them into their own IT environment where they achieved a significant milestone: a multimodal LLM that produced draft x-ray reports, aiding physician decision-making.

The one-year DELL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.09. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $127.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $95, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock. On January 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 77 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.31. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.50 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.10, while it was recorded at 125.31 for the last single week of trading, and 74.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

DELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.81%.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.