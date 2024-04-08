BTIG Research lifts Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MARA] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.43 at the close of the session, down -0.22%. The company report on April 5, 2024 at 11:51 AM that Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Vicki Mealer-Burke to Its Board of Directors.

Vicki Mealer-Burke brings a wealth of experience to Marathon from her 26 years in executive leadership at Qualcomm Incorporated, where she held roles that range from global business development, product management, operations, and human resources. Throughout her career at Qualcomm, Mealer-Burke contributed to Qualcomm’s growth, which grew from $2 billion in revenues and 6,000 employees to over $36 billion and 50,000 employees. Her tenure as Qualcomm’s first Chief Diversity Officer highlights her dedication and skill in cultivating inclusive and purpose-driven cultures. She has also served as a member of the board of directors of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of San Diego and LEAD San Diego.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 79.28M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 31473812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $23.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MARA in the course of the last twelve months was 121.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 30.51.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.38. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.98, while it was recorded at 19.54 for the last single week of trading, and 15.87 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.51 and a Current Ratio set at 30.51.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]

The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.