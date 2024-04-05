why Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.67

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.31. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 1:59 PM that Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Jessica Francisco as Its First Chief Sustainability Officer.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Francisco as the company’s first chief sustainability officer (CSO). In this new role, Francisco will report to the company’s chief investment & strategy officer.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

“This new CSO role reflects the firm’s commitment to advancing sustainability not only for our own operations but also through the strategic advice and services we provide our clients,” said Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Investment & Strategy Officer Nathaniel Robinson. “We believe sustainability is a business imperative for the commercial real estate industry. The appointment is a significant step in our ongoing journey toward a more sustainable and resilient future for all.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3583912 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at 3.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.18%.

The market cap for CWK stock reached $2.34 billion, with 227.28 million shares outstanding and 207.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, CWK reached a trading volume of 3583912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $10, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CWK stock. On April 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CWK shares from 15.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.65.

How has CWK stock performed recently?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.