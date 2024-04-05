Vaxart Inc [VXRT] Revenue clocked in at $7.38 million, up 97.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Vaxart Inc [NASDAQ: VXRT] closed the trading session at $1.13. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Vaxart to Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2024 on April 3.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.28 percent and weekly performance of -12.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 100.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, VXRT reached to a volume of 4646421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Vaxart Inc [VXRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Vaxart Inc [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1793, while it was recorded at 1.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8383 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaxart Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VXRT.

The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VXRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VXRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.