Scotiabank lifts Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Americold Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: COLD] gained 0.59% or 0.14 points to close at $23.78 with a heavy trading volume of 2677584 shares. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Webcast:A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

The daily chart for COLD points out that the company has recorded -17.23% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, COLD reached to a volume of 2677584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $30.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $35, while Truist kept a Buy rating on COLD stock. On May 08, 2023, analysts increased their price target for COLD shares from 33 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.43.

Trading performance analysis for COLD stock

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.08 for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.33, while it was recorded at 24.13 for the last single week of trading, and 29.23 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust Inc go to 9.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]

