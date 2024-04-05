RELX Plc ADR [RELX] Stock trading around $41.47 per share: What’s Next?

RELX Plc ADR [NYSE: RELX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.47%. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 6:00 PM that LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins Best KYC Data Solution at RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2024.

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has won the award for Best KYC Data Solution at the RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2024. The award acknowledges the company’s outstanding contribution in the field of Know Your Customer (KYC) data solutions.

LexisNexis® Firco™ Compliance Link provides a comprehensive end-to-end screening solution that enhances the efficiency and accuracy of KYC procedures by centralizing account, transaction and shipment screening to streamline and optimize financial crime compliance operations. The solution simplifies processes, reduces manual efforts and ensures adherence to intricate regulatory requirements.

Over the last 12 months, RELX stock rose by 28.19%. The one-year RELX Plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.62. The average equity rating for RELX stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.72 billion, with 1.88 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, RELX stock reached a trading volume of 5059035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RELX Plc ADR [RELX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RELX shares is $46.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RELX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for RELX Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2023, representing the official price target for RELX Plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RELX Plc ADR is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for RELX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

RELX Stock Performance Analysis:

RELX Plc ADR [RELX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, RELX shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for RELX Plc ADR [RELX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.84, while it was recorded at 42.43 for the last single week of trading, and 37.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RELX Plc ADR Fundamentals:

RELX Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

RELX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELX Plc ADR go to 7.10%.

RELX Plc ADR [RELX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RELX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RELX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RELX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.