Market Analysts see Village Farms International, Inc. [VFF] falling to $2.50. Time to buy?

Village Farms International, Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.40 at the close of the session, down -6.67%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Village Farms International Announces Start Up of Renewable Natural Gas Facility.

– Delta RNG Project Will Immediately Contribute Incremental Cash Flow and Profitability to Village Farms –.

Compared to the average trading volume of 764.46K shares, VFF reached a trading volume of 2814489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Village Farms International, Inc. [VFF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFF shares is $1.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Village Farms International, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International, Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has VFF stock performed recently?

Village Farms International, Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 90.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.44 for Village Farms International, Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8911, while it was recorded at 1.3860 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7944 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International, Inc. [VFF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Village Farms International, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Village Farms International, Inc. [VFF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Village Farms International, Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFF.

Insider trade positions for Village Farms International, Inc. [VFF]

