Market Analysts see Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Peabody Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTU] loss -2.83% or -0.68 points to close at $23.33 with a heavy trading volume of 2906165 shares. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Peabody Announcement Regarding Reducing Slate of Directors Standing for Re-Election.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today filed its Proxy Statement for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on May 9, 2024, which disclosed that current members of Peabody’s Board of Directors Samantha B. Algaze and David J. Miller have determined that they will not stand for re-election. Algaze and Miller joined the board in 2020 as part of an agreement with Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”) and were subsequently re-elected by Peabody’s stockholders in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Peabody’s Board will be reduced by two directors effective at the annual meeting.

Elliott, previously Peabody’s largest stockholder, has reduced their ownership stake significantly, to below five percent.

The daily chart for BTU points out that the company has recorded -5.39% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 2906165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corp. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 2.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for BTU stock

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.19, while it was recorded at 24.01 for the last single week of trading, and 23.75 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Peabody Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corp. posted 1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]

