Hess Corporation [HES] gain 8.30% so far this year. What now?

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $156.12 at the close of the session, down -0.04%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 12:50 PM that Hess Schedules Earnings Release Date.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that on Thursday, April 25 it will issue its first quarter earnings press release and post supplemental earnings information on its website at www.hess.com.

The company will not hold a conference call due to the definitive agreement announced on October 23, 2023 for Hess to be acquired by Chevron, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, HES reached a trading volume of 2792634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $169.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $189 to $166. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $184, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HES stock. On January 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HES shares from 161 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50.

Hess Corporation [HES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, HES shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.53 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.36, while it was recorded at 155.05 for the last single week of trading, and 147.03 for the last 200 days.

Hess Corporation [HES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for Hess Corporation [HES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hess Corporation posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Corporation go to 7.95%.

Insider trade positions for Hess Corporation [HES]

The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.