For Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS], Analyst sees a drop to $1.25. What next?

Gossamer Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GOSS] closed the trading session at $1.07. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 7:31 AM that Gossamer Bio Announces Appointment of Steven D. Nathan, M.D., and Skye Drynan to its Board of Directors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced the appointment of Steven D. Nathan, M.D., and Skye Drynan to its Board of Directors. Dr. Nathan is Medical Director of Inova’s Advanced Lung Disease Program and Lung Transplant Program and a Professor at the University of Virginia. Skye Drynan is the Founder, CEO and Creative Director of House of Skye, Ltd., and a former Partner and Senior BioPharma Analyst at Capital Group.

Dr. Nathan brings to the Board a wealth of medical expertise, particularly in PH-ILD, which occurs when pulmonary hypertension occurs in association with interstitial lung disease, a broad array of conditions manifesting as scarring of the lungs. With only one approved therapeutic option in the US, and none in the EU, PH-ILD represents an indication of high unmet need. With Dr. Nathan’s guidance, Gossamer is poised to expand its clinical program for seralutinib to include PH-ILD, underscoring Gossamer’s commitment to addressing rare forms of pulmonary hypertension, or PH.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.26 percent and weekly performance of -8.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, GOSS reached to a volume of 3480756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $5.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Gossamer Bio Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, GOSS shares dropped by -26.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.48 for Gossamer Bio Inc [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1585, while it was recorded at 1.1560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0132 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.94 and a Current Ratio set at 5.94.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gossamer Bio Inc posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc go to 5.20%.

The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GOSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GOSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.