Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] – find out why.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [NYSE: IR] plunged by -$1.09 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $92.30. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Compounding Growth: Ingersoll Rand Adds to Durability of Business with Two Acquisitions.

Acquisitions complement Ingersoll Rand’s existing portfolio in the life science and air treatment businesses.

Offer opportunities to grow market share with new revenue streams and access to new markets including in-vitro diagnostics, genomics, and sterile filter technology.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc stock has also loss -3.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IR stock has inclined by 23.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.86% and gained 19.34% year-on date.

The market cap for IR stock reached $37.24 billion, with 403.35 million shares outstanding and 402.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 2846291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $99.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $81 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll-Rand Inc is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.69, while it was recorded at 93.36 for the last single week of trading, and 73.32 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll-Rand Inc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc go to 9.14%.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.