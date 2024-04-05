Deutsche Bank AG [DB] is 17.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deutsche Bank AG [NYSE: DB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.06%. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 5:38 PM that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Lotus Technology Inc.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Lotus Technology Inc.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: LOT) is a leading global luxury electric vehicle maker dedicated to delivering sustainable luxury mobility via research and development of proprietary next-generation technologies, including in autonomous driving, lightweight engineering, and high-performance architectures.*.

Over the last 12 months, DB stock rose by 53.66%. The one-year Deutsche Bank AG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.79. The average equity rating for DB stock is currently 2.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.05 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, DB stock reached a trading volume of 3263369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank AG [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank AG is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 16.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.57 for Deutsche Bank AG [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.95, while it was recorded at 15.85 for the last single week of trading, and 12.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank AG Fundamentals:

Deutsche Bank AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

DB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deutsche Bank AG posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank AG go to 1.34%.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.